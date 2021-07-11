Your Weekend

IN THE GARDEN | In praise of stolen fruits

In praise of stolen fruits

PREMIUM
By Julia Smith - 11 July 2021

We all have happy memories of enjoying stolen fruit. Mine were picked from the Eugenia hedge growing across the road from my best childhood friend Judy’s house in Nahoon.

The neighbourhood gang just could not get enough of the crisp, refreshing berries. ..

