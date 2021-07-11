Garden Route motorists wear their hearts on their cars
Every day, the Secret Love Project sets out to put a smile on motorists’ faces by adorning light poles, robots and buildings with bright-red hearts.
The project is a registered charity that helps the less fortunate on the Garden Route by giving the homeless and vulnerable free heart stickers to sell...
