Side serving of live music with your takeaway pizza?
Bay restaurants find creative ways to keep doors open amid punishing lockdown restrictions
Live music in the car park, new weekly menus and even paying it forward — eateries in Gqeberha are finding innovative ways to stay afloat with the added uncertainty of what President Cyril Ramaphosa will say on Sunday night.
Restaurants across the country were once again forced to adapt to takeaway only services when Ramaphosa moved the country to adjusted level 4 lockdown for two weeks...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.