Side serving of live music with your takeaway pizza?

Bay restaurants find creative ways to keep doors open amid punishing lockdown restrictions

Live music in the car park, new weekly menus and even paying it forward — eateries in Gqeberha are finding innovative ways to stay afloat with the added uncertainty of what President Cyril Ramaphosa will say on Sunday night.



Restaurants across the country were once again forced to adapt to takeaway only services when Ramaphosa moved the country to adjusted level 4 lockdown for two weeks...