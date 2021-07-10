Plettenberg Bay’s annual winter arts showcase postponed
The popular Plett Arts Festival lived up to its “expect the unexpected” tag line when it was postponed just days before the 10-day, 2021 event that was due to begin on Saturday.
The festival, now in its ninth year — will boast a diverse programme including art of all genres when it continues at a date yet to be announced. ..
