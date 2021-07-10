Deeply divided ANC would still win election, analysts say
Party’s rural support base too strong for fragmented opposition to challenge
Even if SA were to have elections today, the deeply divided ANC would still garner the majority of votes.
This is according to political analysts, who say opposition parties are too fragmented to take advantage of the divisions in the party...
