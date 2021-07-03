New Law Courts toilets ‘a horror show’

Lawyers and the public forced to avoid filthy, rundown men’s facilities

PREMIUM

The bathrooms at the New Law Courts in Gqeberha are in a revolting state — filthy with parts of the ceiling broken, leaking toilets, no toilet paper or hand soap and empty drug wrappers scattered around.



The appalling conditions have been allowed to continue despite a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city, including among members of the legal fraternity...