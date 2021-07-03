Nelson Mandela Bay elderly living in cars

Chronic bed shortages, high costs at old age homes force vulnerable to take desperate measures

So dire is the bed shortage at homes for the aged that some elderly Nelson Mandela Bay residents are forced to live in their cars with little hope of ever finding placement.



Their tragedy is compounded by being chased off verges by angry homeowners and, with nothing more than a Sassa pension to rely on, their wait for accommodation they can afford becomes ever longer...