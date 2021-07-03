Make friends with nature, open spaces

Fresh air and open spaces are your friends this holiday — and while being out in the open is the safer option given the surge in Covid-19 infections, it is also the cheaper option.

Here are some child-friendly ideas on what to do with children in Nelson Mandela Bay this holiday:

Take a hike

Exercise releases endorphins and, let’s face it, we all need a little happiness during this stressful time. But why not add a little fun into the mix?

For just R20 an adult and R10 a child, you can go rock hunting or cycling at Norm-Hudlin Trails in Kragga Kamma.

Other trails — all free of charge — include Sacramento, Baakens Valley and the Van Stadens Wild Flower Reserve.

Interact with animals

Feed the ducks, ride a horse or run free among the chickens. By appointment only, you can visit Homeleigh Farmyard in Kragga Kamma.

The restaurant section is, however, closed for sit-downs in line with Covid-19 protocols.

Fancy a little drive? Then the African Dawn Sanctuary between Jeffreys Bay and Gqeberha is the place to go.

Home to the largest aviary in the Eastern Cape with more than 250 species of birds, it also boasts a large variety of other wildlife including cheetah, servals, buck and more.

African Sky’s tuck shop and tea garden will be open for takeaways only, but its popular animal farm will be open for you to walk through and enjoy individual pony rides.

Be one with nature

Take a drive through Kragga Kamma Game Park with your family.

The Bush Cafe takeaway menu will be given to you on arrival.

You can then place your order on your drive to pick up and enjoy in the park’s picnic area which, offers plenty of social distancing space from other visitors.

Similarly, go and view the elephants at the Addo Elephant National Park.

Whatever you do, do it safely and with love.