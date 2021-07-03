From Booysen Park to Tokyo Olympics

Since taking up judo as a 10-year-old, Michaela Whitebooi has shone on world stage

Sheer commitment and the determination to better her circumstances have taken a young woman from the gang-plagued streets of Booysen Park to raking in gold medals for judo on the world stage.



Ranked among some of the best practitioners of the sport in the world, Michaela Whitebooi, 24, was recently chosen to represent SA at the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this month...