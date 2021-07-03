From Booysen Park to Tokyo Olympics
Since taking up judo as a 10-year-old, Michaela Whitebooi has shone on world stage
Sheer commitment and the determination to better her circumstances have taken a young woman from the gang-plagued streets of Booysen Park to raking in gold medals for judo on the world stage.
Ranked among some of the best practitioners of the sport in the world, Michaela Whitebooi, 24, was recently chosen to represent SA at the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this month...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.