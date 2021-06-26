Whose is it anyway? Bay man wants AmaRharhabe Kingdom evicted from ‘his land’

A Nelson Mandela Bay man says the land on which the AmaRharhabe Great Place is, is his property, and he wants King Jonguxolo Vululwandle Sandile out.



Bantu Ntuntwana, who calls himself King Mthikhulu of the Mfengu tribe, has served the royal house of AmaRharhabe at Mngqesha Great House with an eviction notice, saying he is the rightful owner of the land...