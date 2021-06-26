State-of-the-art wellness centre earmarked for Gqeberha

At least R80m is to be invested in a state-of-the-art Gqeberha facility with the simple purpose of helping people relax, recondition and rejuvenate.



The aptly named Break Free Wellness Centre, a multipurpose retreat, was launched in Walmer on Tuesday evening at an event that brought together some of SA’s top medical minds...