Rethink fish farm on beachfront decision

It is astonishing that in Nelson Mandela Bay — which prides itself as a tourism and watersports destination — there is a strong possibility that a fish farm will be established off Gqeberha’s beachfront.



The beautiful swimming beaches have always been an attraction, playing a significant role in the Eastern Cape’s tourism portfolio, and it thus boggles the mind that this was simply not enough to convince the government the move might prove to be devastating for the city...