R33m redevelopment project a boost for Kariega
Old railway sheds being converted into multi-use office space
Millions of rand are being pumped into a project in Kariega, often described as the stepchild of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, in an attempt to revive the little town’s economy.
The R33m refurbishment of the old Kariega railway sheds opposite the taxi rank, which is expected to be finished by June 2022, will see the building, similar to the old Tramways Building in Gqeberha, converted into a multi-use office space...
