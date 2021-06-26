New law a headache for some businesses, but it reduces risk of cybercrime
Know your rights: the Protection of Personal Information Act
No more pestering phone calls, a stop to data mining and a lesser chance of becoming a victim of cybercrime are just some of the aspects the new Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI) is expected to achieve when it comes into effect on July 1.
But it’s not all positive news as the new law creates a headache for some business owners and other professionals who rely on your personal information to make ends meet...
