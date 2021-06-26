Firecracker victim’s agonising wait for justice

Investigation continues — four years after explosion that changed child’s life

A Helenvale mother is seeking justice for her son, four years after a firecracker exploded in his face in an allegedly malicious incident that left him partially deaf and blind.



Annelize Witbooi, 37, said she was heartbroken because the justice system seemed to have failed her son, Shane, who at 15, is a shadow of the vibrant young boy he used to be...