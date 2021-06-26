David Solomon’s family fetch his spirit from Seaview Predator Park

PREMIUM

Traditional songs were sung at the entrance to the Seaview Predator Park on Friday as a large crowd gathered to retrieve and repatriate the spirit of David Solomon, who was killed by a tiger last week.



Some of the park’s signage was burnt at the front entrance to force the park owners to open the gate. The crowd hoped the ceremony would bring closure to 52-year-old Solomon’s family and end their pain...