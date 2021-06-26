David Solomon’s family fetch his spirit from Seaview Predator Park
Traditional songs were sung at the entrance to the Seaview Predator Park on Friday as a large crowd gathered to retrieve and repatriate the spirit of David Solomon, who was killed by a tiger last week.
Some of the park’s signage was burnt at the front entrance to force the park owners to open the gate. The crowd hoped the ceremony would bring closure to 52-year-old Solomon’s family and end their pain...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.