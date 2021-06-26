Covid puts squeeze on Nelson Mandela Bay

Taxi strike responsible for case surge, virus takes toll on prominent figures

PREMIUM

Covid-19 is leaving fewer Eastern Cape families unscathed as case numbers begin to spike, a situation reflected by how the virus is affecting the most well-known figures in the province.



On Friday, Eastern Cape citrus farming legend Espie Ferreira lost his battle against the virus, only three days after his wife, Hilda, succumbed...