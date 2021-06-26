Covid puts squeeze on Nelson Mandela Bay
Taxi strike responsible for case surge, virus takes toll on prominent figures
Covid-19 is leaving fewer Eastern Cape families unscathed as case numbers begin to spike, a situation reflected by how the virus is affecting the most well-known figures in the province.
On Friday, Eastern Cape citrus farming legend Espie Ferreira lost his battle against the virus, only three days after his wife, Hilda, succumbed...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.