Baaad news as Eastern Cape farmers eye alternative markets to avoid stock theft

Stock theft and the black market for red meat are causing major fluctuations in the mainstream market prices of mutton and beef, and farmers are looking to international buyers for more stability.



According to the National Stock Theft Prevention Forum, 47,590 sheep and 11,979 head of cattle were reported stolen in the Eastern Cape in the previous financial year, and, while police are concerned about crime syndicates feeding questionable traders, buyers from the Middle East are willing to pay good money for locally produced livestock...