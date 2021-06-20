‘Political theatre won’t stop Nelson Mandela Bay gangs’

Researcher asks why northern areas get less attention from police leadership than Cape Town, Joburg

A new book focusing on the history, politics and failings of policing in SA provides some fascinating insights about gangsterism in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas.



Can We Be Safe? The future of policing in South Africa is authored by Western Cape social scientist Ziyanda Stuurman and examines the big issues in the country’s criminal justice system to shed light on why so many people have lost faith in the police and courts...