Pressing need for police DNA lab in province

R264m required to convert building in Gqeberha into fully functioning testing facility

PREMIUM

After years of talking about the need for an SAPS DNA laboratory in the Eastern Cape, the provincial government says it needs more than R260m to finally get the project off the ground.



The province says it will need R264m to upgrade a building in Gqeberha to meet the standards for a DNA lab...