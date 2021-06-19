Pair found guilty of Christmas Eve murder
After having their versions written off as lies, two men were convicted in Gqeberha’s high court on Friday of a string of offences including murder.
Simthembile Ntlokwana, 28, and Siyabulela Mraji, 24, were found guilty of the December 24 2019 murder of Mlungisi Peter Sample, 62, who was shot several times outside his Zwide home...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.