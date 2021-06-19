Pair found guilty of Christmas Eve murder

After having their versions written off as lies, two men were convicted in Gqeberha’s high court on Friday of a string of offences including murder.



Simthembile Ntlokwana, 28, and Siyabulela Mraji, 24, were found guilty of the December 24 2019 murder of Mlungisi Peter Sample, 62, who was shot several times outside his Zwide home...