East Cape farmers spend a fortune to counter animal-theft syndicates

Eastern Cape livestock farmers are having to part with exorbitant amounts of money to counter stock theft syndicates whose attacks cause the loss of thousands of animals and hundreds of millions of rand each year.



At a time when farmers are battling one of the worst droughts in recent memory, desperately needed capital is being spent instead on costly security measures like specialised GPS tracking devices and state-of-the-art kraal enclosures to thwart these criminals...