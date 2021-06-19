Department probe to decide fate of Jasper the tiger
An investigation by the Eastern Cape economic development, environmental affairs & tourism department will determine the fate of the Siberian tiger that killed Seaview Predator Park employee David Solomon.
This is according to department spokesperson Ncedo Lisani, who said a team would conduct a site visit and investigate the issue surrounding Solomon’s death on Wednesday. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.