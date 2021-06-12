Now every day’s a good day for Wednesday
From having mange, tick bite fever and being deeply malnourished, Wednesday — a name inspired by The Addams Family — is now a prized pup.
The much-loved mixed breed, who lives in Knysna, recently became a bronze medal Kennel Union of SA good citizen holder. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.