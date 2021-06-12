Fall asleep under the stars at Misty Mountain

Igloo-inspired dome accommodation offers unforgettable forest sojourn

PREMIUM

There can be nothing more romantic than sleeping under the stars — and this time it can be done in luxury.



The first known clear poly carbonate dome in SA was built recently at the Misty Mountain Reserve in the Garden Route’s Tsitsikamma, offering guests exclusivity and complete privacy while losing themselves in the African night skies, surrounded by the breathtaking forest...