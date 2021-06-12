Your Weekend

A dab of vinegar saves Malawian women’s lives

In less than three minutes, women can find out if they are in danger of cervical cancer

Sipokazi Fokazi Journalist 12 June 2021

It has just gone 10am and Triza Jameson gently takes her three-month-old baby off her back in preparation for her cervical cancer screening appointment.

After wrapping her daughter in blankets, determined to shield the tot from the winter breeze buffeting Chilomoni Health Centre in Blantyre, Malawi, the 22-year-old leaves the baby with a friend and enters the clinic...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

He’s the go-to man if you want to get your motor running
St George’s Park clubs under siege

Most Read