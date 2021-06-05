Your Weekend

Shot shortage hits Nelson Mandela Bay

Infections rise but no jabs administered at some sites amid supply issues, appointment glitches

By Zamandulo Malonde and Michael Kimberley - 05 June 2021

Some vaccination centres in the Bay did not administer a single vaccine shot this week despite rising Covid-19 case numbers and an expected third wave of the virus.

There were also numerous complaints about the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) because some senior citizens have yet to receive SMS notifications of their appointments...

