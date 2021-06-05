‘Missing man’ jailed for theft

Kabega Park dad gets 12-year sentence for stealing stock worth R1.4m from employer

So desperate was a Nelson Mandela Bay father to escape a theft rap, he went on the run and left his worried family to think something bad had happened to him.



But on Friday, Morne Pretorius’s plans to pull a disappearing act went up in smoke when he was imprisoned for 12 years...