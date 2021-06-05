Your Weekend

Excitement as humpback whales set to visit Nelson Mandela Bay

By Simtembile Mgidi - 05 June 2021

There was much excitement at the launch of Nelson Mandela Bay’s Welcoming the Whales Festival aimed at celebrating the Southern humpback whales’ arrival in the Bay — after travelling 4,000km to get here.

The fourth instalment of the annual festival will take place on Youth Day at the Pine Lodge Resort and Conference Centre. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...
Sticky situation for Eastern Cape black citrus farmers

Most Read