Excitement as humpback whales set to visit Nelson Mandela Bay
There was much excitement at the launch of Nelson Mandela Bay’s Welcoming the Whales Festival aimed at celebrating the Southern humpback whales’ arrival in the Bay — after travelling 4,000km to get here.
The fourth instalment of the annual festival will take place on Youth Day at the Pine Lodge Resort and Conference Centre. ..
