Mistakes couples make after a conflict

Conflict is inevitable in marriage and can create damage or discovery. We determine which it will be by our choices in the moment. Discovery means learning new ideas, approaches and solutions if we fight together for our marriage. It also involves accepting your partner as different to you, and valuing the difference they bring to the table to enhance the quality of the relationship.



But whatever the choice you make, you don’t get to choose whether you’ll have conflict in your marriage. Actually, we worry about relationships that have no differences of opinions — where you agree about everything...