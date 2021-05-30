Jeffreys Bay a wonderland for non-surfers too
Choose beach hikes, kayaking, horse riding ... or just gazing at the view
It is widely known as the “surfers’ wonderland” but I’m no surfer, so how would I know?
This is my shamelessly rehearsed defence for why I had never been on a leisure trip to Jeffreys Bay. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.