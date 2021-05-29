Wife-killer taught Nelson Mandela Bay pupils
Sapphire Road Primary School teacher failed to disclose criminal record
A Nelson Mandela Bay man who strangled his pregnant wife and left her body in a bathtub went on to teach children at a Gqeberha school after failing to disclose his criminal record.
He also claimed in his application that he had been teaching at another school when he was, in fact, imprisoned at the time. ..
