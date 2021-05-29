Self-taught henna artist’s designs turn heads

Nafisa Moosa’s intricate mehndi creations helped her educate her six children

Growing up in a village in India is where Nafisa Moosa, 42, was first exposed to the art of henna design.



At the age of five, Moosa gathered with girls in her village to stand in a queue, excited to get their hands beautifully decorated with henna for the Eid celebrations. ..