Pemba’s grandson finds artistic inspiration in pandemic awareness
Drawing inspiration from Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the grandson of famed Gqeberha-born artist George Pemba has painted a vivid portrait of the president sporting a face mask.
Given Pemba, 48, who lives in Johannesburg, returned to his rural home in Cofimvaba the at beginning of the national lockdown...
