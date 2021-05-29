Pemba’s grandson finds artistic inspiration in pandemic awareness

PREMIUM

Drawing inspiration from Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the grandson of famed Gqeberha-born artist George Pemba has painted a vivid portrait of the president sporting a face mask.



Given Pemba, 48, who lives in Johannesburg, returned to his rural home in Cofimvaba the at beginning of the national lockdown...