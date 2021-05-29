Fake news dangerous in times of mayhem

By now, many of you would have been impacted by this week’s taxi strike in one way or another — be it a minor inconvenience of a shop being closed or having to take the long route to your destination, or worse, not being able to get to work, a hospital or school.



Throughout this period, there were constant alerts shared via social media of the mayhem that besieged the city due to those in the taxi industry and their supporters...