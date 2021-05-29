Caught in the eye of the storm

Security company owner describes mayhem — and heroism — on streets during this week’s violent taxi strike

A security company boss in the middle of the taxi strike violence in Nelson Mandela Bay this week has highlighted the suffering of ordinary commuters, the heroism of individual truck drivers and the restraint of hard-pressed police teams.



Impact Loss Control owner Trevor Wilson, whose six-member team rides shotgun for 30 companies in Markman that do truck deliveries, described on Friday some of the thuggery that has ripped through the Bay since Tuesday, and how quickly it moved from calm to chaos...