Walmer Principal calls for vigilance after two pupils knocked down by cars in a week
A Walmer primary school principal has called on the community to take care when driving after two pupils were struck by cars this week.
Neither child sustained serious injuries, and while Victoria Park Grey principal Herman Frosler is grateful, he is concerned for the safety of his pupils and the public...
