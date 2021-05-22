Older Persons Act ‘should be harnessed to protect elderly’

Little-known legislation must be used to secure harsher sentences for crimes against aged people, experts say

PREMIUM

The plight and wellbeing of elderly people in SA continues to be a matter of great concern.



The issue was highlighted in a recent high court case which saw a 44-year-old man sentenced to an effective 12 years behind bars for the rape of a 78-year-old woman he had befriended...

