Older Persons Act ‘should be harnessed to protect elderly’
Little-known legislation must be used to secure harsher sentences for crimes against aged people, experts say
The plight and wellbeing of elderly people in SA continues to be a matter of great concern.
The issue was highlighted in a recent high court case which saw a 44-year-old man sentenced to an effective 12 years behind bars for the rape of a 78-year-old woman he had befriended...
