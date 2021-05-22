Never a better time to visit Garden Route quadruplets
Enjoy delights of being tourist in own country
There has almost certainly never been a better time for South Africans to enjoy the delights of being tourists in their own country and, with usually bustling destinations along the Garden Route not being jam-packed with money-spinning foreign tourists, fun family staycations are now more affordable than ever.
This was evidenced during a recent trip to a mist-shrouded Knysna where the ravages of Covid-19 are being felt by the tourism industry...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.