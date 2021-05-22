‘My addict son must stay in jail’

Desperate mom says family live in fear of endless violence, vandalism

A desperate Gqeberha mother whose son constantly runs foul of the law and has even been accused of setting fire to his own sister’s house, wants him to stay in jail because the family has run out of ways to help him.



Heavily addicted to drugs, according to the desperate Bethelsdorp mother, her son has been in and out of rehabilitation centres but this has never done any good...

