Your Weekend

‘My addict son must stay in jail’

Desperate mom says family live in fear of endless violence, vandalism

PREMIUM
By Riaan Marais - 22 May 2021

A desperate Gqeberha mother whose son constantly runs foul of the law and has even been accused of setting fire to his own sister’s house, wants him to stay in jail because the family has run out of ways to help him.

Heavily addicted to drugs, according to the desperate Bethelsdorp mother, her son has been in and out of rehabilitation centres but this has never done any good...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Lorraine resident’s modified 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX turns heads everywhere
Something about SR20s keeps Kariega drag racer coming back for more

Most Read

X