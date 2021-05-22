Bright-as-a-button skinny house spreads message of hope

Motorists travelling down Gqeberha’s Russell Road will have been struck by a fresh burst of colour as they make their way towards the freeway or Govan Mbeki Avenue, wondering what the brilliant artwork on the once-drab building is all about.

While the triangular-shaped building has always been something of an oddity, no-one has really given it a second thought.

But now the so-called “skinny house”, which is occupied by Galerie Noko, is unmistakable for its vibrant mural depicting flowers growing through a crack in a brick wall, and finished with the uplifting slogan “We shall overcome”.

Galerie Noko manager Usen Obot explained the concept to Weekend Post this week.

“When we developed the concept for the mural we knew it had to send out a positive message. Our building is an island, almost in the middle of the street, and many people pass there every day,” Obot said.

“We needed to make it stand out even more. We needed a message that would be universal to all.”

He said the mural was sponsored by the Mandela Bay Development Agency and was created as part of an artist development programme in April 2020.

The different types of flowers represent the diverse cultures of SA and its people.

Their ability to grow through the crack in the wall shows their resilience and perseverance in overcoming adversity.

He said they came up with the concept at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its worst, and people truly needed the positive message.

“The mural has got people talking about the gallery and noticing our building. It’s good to know there is interest in what we do, and the history of the area,” Obot said.