Royal celebrations for 30th anniversary of family eatery

Next generation steps up to take Krish Pillay’s beloved Richmond Hill restaurant into the future

PREMIUM

After three successful decades in the restaurant business, it took a global pandemic and a brush with death to get Krish Pillay to hand over the reins of the Royal Delhi to his son, Koshin.



The affable Gqeberha businessman famous for fixing curries — and more — is hoping the family’s Richmond Hill eatery will still be serving customers when it turns 50...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.