Murder rate surges in Eastern Cape

Contact crimes drop, but sharp rise in killings in two provinces worries Cele

Several categories of crime are on the decrease nationally, but the Eastern Cape received a special mention from police minister Bheki Cele on Friday — for all the wrong reasons.



The province recorded a disturbing increase in the murder rate in the first three months of this year, while Lusikisiki had the highest number of reported rape cases in the country, Cele said...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.