Murder rate surges in Eastern Cape
Contact crimes drop, but sharp rise in killings in two provinces worries Cele
Several categories of crime are on the decrease nationally, but the Eastern Cape received a special mention from police minister Bheki Cele on Friday — for all the wrong reasons.
The province recorded a disturbing increase in the murder rate in the first three months of this year, while Lusikisiki had the highest number of reported rape cases in the country, Cele said...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.