Foundation born during Covid-19 tragedy to help others deal with grief
When a Gqeberha man lost his mother and two aunts to Covid-19, he realised that grief-stricken relatives needed psychological and emotional support.
And so the Lali Foundation was born...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.