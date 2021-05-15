Data shows gender pay gap remains a problem in Nelson Mandela Bay
In Nelson Mandela Bay, men earn more money than women.
The disparity is clear, with the median showing a R2,000 difference between the sexes...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.