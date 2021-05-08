Where to treat mom this Mother’s Day

Coffee and cake may just be the way to your mom’s heart this Mother’s Day — but then there is also a buffet lunch or cocktails and canapés to choose from.

Whatever you decide, Nelson Mandela Bay establishments have gone all out to ensure there is something on the menu to suit the taste buds of that special woman in your life.

Here’s where you can take mom on Sunday:

At Thunzi Bush Lodge in Colleen Glen, guests can choose from a readily set-up picnic, including the food, at R200 a person, or the lodge can arrange your food order for you to collect from the Elephant Walk Farm Shoppe at R265 a person. E-mail info@thunzi.co.za;

Savages Fine Food in Park Drive will celebrate all mothers with a sparkling wine and food pairing at R350 a person. Hosted by The Taste Room , the Bubbles and Bites long table treat starts at 11am. Contact 060-982-6169;

Enjoy a special Mother's Day while giving back to charity by donating cat food at African Sky's Venue in Theescombe. There is a special menu of the day at R120 for adults and R60 for children younger than six. Every donor will get to pop a balloon to stand a chance of winning a prize. Contact 071-125-0878;

At Norm-Hudlin Trails in Kragga Kamma there will be a country market with various stalls and food vendors. There will also be more than 600 Mother's Day-themed kindness rocks to be collected for prizes. Entry is free;

Enjoy a lunch with ocean views at Radisson Blu Hotel from 1pm. The hotel offers a four-course carvery with a complimentary glass of wine and a complimentary fruit juice for children at R350 a person and R175 for children aged six to 11. One lucky mom will stand a chance to win an Amani Spa and Wellness voucher valued at R500. Contact 041-509-5000;

The Bayside Pantry at the Boardwalk casino complex offers a buffet lunch, consisting of a spread of salads, carvery, desserts and more at R250 a person;

There will also be a lunch accompanied by soothing jazz at Kipling's Brasserie at the Boardwalk Hotel. Lunch will be served from 1pm, after which diners can watch local saxophonist Lefa Mosea perform in the Tshawe Bar from 4-7pm. Contact 041-507-7793;

It would not be Mother's Day if it wasn't a day of pampering. At Just Peachy Salon in Walmer, you can treat mom to a hot oil back, neck and shoulder massage for an hour when you buy a R320 voucher. You can add a gel pedicure for R100. You can also give her the gift of choice with a voucher. Contact 083-567-4874 on WhatsApp;

Motherwell's Beauty by Nox is running a discount special on various massages. For between R150 and R600, you can treat mom to hot stone, Swedish, back neck and shoulder or full body massage. Contact 073-035-2635;

Camelot Spa at the Boardwalk is also running a Mother's Day promotion. When you buy a gift voucher worth R500, R800 or R1500, the spa tops it up with R100, R200 or R100 respectively. Contact 041-507-9419.

Shambala Wellness Spa in Walmer has extended its promotion until the end of May. You can buy a R600 gift voucher for R500 using the special promo code shambalamom2021. Additionally, you can book two 30-minute back, neck and shoulder massages with lunch for R950. Contact info@shambala.co.za.

