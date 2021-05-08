Your Weekend

A WORD IN THE HAND: TEETHING

Nothing hare-brained about teething for scientists and start-ups

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times 08 May 2021

Many things seem to be suffering from teething problems. On the TimesLIVE website alone I found nine references to teething in various articles published during the past three months.

One of these was in a restaurant review smothered in a silky sauce of adjectives. For the most part, the writer devoured every crispy, cloud-soft and perfectly cooked morsel on her plate, but desserts, she wrote, were: “nothing to shout about, with a dry brownie and decidedly runny crème brûlée our unfortunate endpoint. Desserts are an easy fix, however, and I’ve chalked it up to teething issues common in the first month of a restaurant opening.”..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...

Most Read

X