Motherwell granny’s rapist jailed for 12 years
Man who betrayed trust of kind 78-year-old showed no remorse for humiliating attack, says judge
He abused his position of trust and stripped an elderly Motherwell woman of her dignity when he raped her.
For his wicked deeds, Xolani Teyise, 44, was sentenced to 12 years in prison...
