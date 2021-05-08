Incredible DNA match to Bay man unlocks mystery of ill-fated expedition

In what is being hailed as a significant scientific breakthrough, a Gqeberha man’s DNA has been used to unlock the mysteries of one of the most tragic naval expeditions in history.



For the first time, genetic analysis has positively identified the remains of a member of the doomed Franklin Expedition, aimed at navigating the Northwest Passage between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans...

