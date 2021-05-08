Fears for canned lions after ban

Growing concern big cats will be euthanised, slaughtered for bones or dispatched in cut-price hunts

While there has been widespread applause for an imminent ban on canned lion hunting and captive lion breeding in SA, fears have now been raised that thousands of lions born in these facilities may have to be euthanised.



There is also concern that environment minister Barbara Creecy’s recommendation to ban the practices could lead to a boom in illegal trade...

